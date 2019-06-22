Guv chairs Unified Hqrs meeting

June 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Asks security agencies to ensure safe, hassle free Amarnath yatra

Governor Satya Pal Malik Friday chaired the Unified Headquarters meeting in Srinagar to review the overall security situation in the State.

The meeting comprised top brass of the army, police, paramilitary, state and central intelligence agencies.

The meeting was attended by K. Vijay Kumar, Advisor to Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh, GoC in C, Northern Command; Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police; Lt. Gen. KJS Dhillon, GoC 15 Corps; Lt. Gen. J.S. Nain GoC 9 Corps; Umang Narula, Financial Commissioner to Governor; Shaleen Kabra Principal Secretary, Home; Baseer Khan, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; ADGP Security, Law and Order; ADGP, CID; ADG CRPF; IG CRPF (Ops) ; IGP Jammu; IGP Kashmir; IG CRPF Srinagar; IG BSF Kashmir; DIG SSB; DIG ITBP and other senior officers.

The meeting deliberated on various important issues relating to the internal and external security situation in the state.

Governor expressed satisfaction over security management in the past year, despite continuing challenges on many fronts.

He stressed need for close and effective coordination among all the security forces and intelligence agencies to maintain peace and order in the state.

Lauding the valour and sacrifices made by forces personnel, Governor complimented the forces and intelligence agencies for achieving a very high-level of convergence on the anti-militancy front and observed that joint efforts of the agencies had resulted in neutralising the inimical elements.

He observed that morale of forces is high and they are capable of giving a befitting reply to the enemy.

The meeting reviewed security situation in the border areas – along the international border and the Line of Control and the Line of Actual Control – and analysed issues relating to cross border movements and infiltration attempts across the border.

In this context, Governor called upon the civil and police administration and the forces to ensure continued close coordination and timely measures for the security of civil population in the frontier belts.

While reviewing the preparedness for the ensuing Amarnath yatra, Governor stressed upon the security agencies to ensure secure environment and hassle free movement of pilgrims during the Yatra.