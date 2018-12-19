Guv chairs security review meet

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 18:
In a meeting involving senior officers of the State, Police, Army, Central Police Forces, and Central Intelligence Agencies, Governor Satya Pal Malik undertook a detailed review of various security related issues at the Headquarters of Northern Army Command in Udhampur.
The meeting was attended by K Vijay Kumar, Advisor to Governor; Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Northern Army Commander; B V R Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Dilbagh Singh, Director General of Police; Lt Gen A K Bhat, GoC 15 Corps; Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, GOC 16 Corps; Lt Gen YVK Mohan, GoC 9 Corps; Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor; R K Goyal, Principal Secretary Home; B Srinivas ADGP CID; Muneer Khan, ADGP, Security and Law and Order; A V Chouhan, IG, CRPF; Abhinav Kumar, IG BSF Kashmir; Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; and SDS Jamwal, IGP Jammu.
Governor reviewed the latest security scenario in J&K including details of the counter infiltration and counter terrorist operations undertaken recently.
He reiterated the vital importance of the laid down Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) being adhered to by Army and all Security Forces to avoid incidents of civilian casualties and collateral damages.
He also re-emphasized the crucial importance of sustained collaborative action between the Armed Forces and the State Police with the civil administration in dealing with difficult situations particularly to ensure against the loss of civilian lives.
Governor stressed the need of a heightened vigil and ensuring the safety of protected persons and the security of all important establishments and installations.
He lauded the role played by the security forces in the incident free conduct of polls to the Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats.