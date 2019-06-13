Guv calls on militants to join peace talks

June 13, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

‘You can’t make India kneel by violence’

Denounces Indian media for ‘negative’ Kashmir coverage

Governor, Satya Pal Malik, Wednesday asked militants to “ shun” the gun and instead join the talks for peace in Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference at SKICC, Malik also denounced Delhi based media for “demonizing situation in Kashmir” with their negative reportage and said leaders in state have misled people in the name of “azaadi and autonomy.” “ The Delhi press often creates mountain out of mole vis-à-vis Kashmir.”

Malik said dialogue is the only way forward to achieve peace in the Valley. “I appeal terrorists to shun the gun and come and talk to me. Narendra Modi-led BJP is all ears for them,” he said.

The Governor -- who heads the anti-militancy grid known as Unified Headquarters in the state -- also spoke about militancy in Kashmir. "Pakistan is in trouble. It is fatigued, it has started realising that it cannot break India, and yet it will keep doing certain things. Militant training camps are still active there, but we are neutralizing the militants and new recruitments are also down," he said.

About the New Delhi based media, he said, “ Even if a one person gets killed in Kashmir in a far flung area it is debated for five days on national news channels,” “In my state (Uttar Pradesh), people are killed every day. Tourists are daily looted on the Meerut highway. There is no news about these incidents."

Malik said the government peacefully conducted Panchayat and Lok Sabha elections in the state, unlike other states “where polls are always painted with violence.”

He said government is taking number of initiatives that include arranging festivals, road shows to attract more tourists “from across the country and abroad.”

Taking a dig at political leaders, Malik said Kashmiris are being misled and have been given false hopes over the years in “the name of azadi and autonomy.”

“The fact is Kashmiri people are never been told truth. They have always been misled in the name of Azadi, Autonomy,” Malik said. “Neither autonomy nor azaadi is possible.”

Malik said he respects Hurriyat leaders, but they have suffered for wrong reasons.

“I respect Hurriyat people. They are old. But they have suffered for wrong reasons,” he said.

Malik said youth in Kashmir have been indoctrinated to fight in the name of ‘Allah’ to achieve heaven.

“This is not Islam. I am not a Muslim but I know Islam better than many Muslims. You can’t achieve heaven by violence,” he said. “You can’t make India kneel by violence.”