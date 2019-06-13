About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 13, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Guv calls on militants to join peace talks

‘You can’t make India kneel by violence’
Denounces Indian media for ‘negative’ Kashmir coverage 

Governor, Satya Pal Malik, Wednesday asked militants to “ shun” the gun and instead join the talks for peace in Kashmir.
Addressing a press conference at SKICC, Malik also denounced Delhi based media for “demonizing situation in Kashmir” with their negative reportage and said leaders in state have misled people in the name of “azaadi and autonomy.” “ The Delhi press often creates mountain out of mole vis-à-vis Kashmir.”
Malik said dialogue is the only way forward to achieve peace in the Valley. “I appeal terrorists to shun the gun and come and talk to me. Narendra Modi-led BJP is all ears for them,” he said.
The Governor -- who heads the anti-militancy grid known as Unified Headquarters in the state -- also spoke about militancy in Kashmir. "Pakistan is in trouble. It is fatigued, it has started realising that it cannot break India, and yet it will keep doing certain things. Militant training camps are still active there, but we are neutralizing the militants and new recruitments are also down," he said.
About the New Delhi based media, he said, “ Even if a one person gets killed in Kashmir in a far flung area it is debated for five days on national news channels,” “In my state (Uttar Pradesh), people are killed every day. Tourists are daily looted on the Meerut highway. There is no news about these incidents."
Malik said the government peacefully conducted Panchayat and Lok Sabha elections in the state, unlike other states “where polls are always painted with violence.”
He said government is taking number of initiatives that include arranging festivals, road shows to attract more tourists “from across the country and abroad.”
Taking a dig at political leaders, Malik said Kashmiris are being misled and have been given false hopes over the years in “the name of azadi and autonomy.”
“The fact is Kashmiri people are never been told truth. They have always been misled in the name of Azadi, Autonomy,” Malik said. “Neither autonomy nor azaadi is possible.”
Malik said he respects Hurriyat leaders, but they have suffered for wrong reasons.
“I respect Hurriyat people. They are old. But they have suffered for wrong reasons,” he said.
Malik said youth in Kashmir have been indoctrinated to fight in the name of ‘Allah’ to achieve heaven.
“This is not Islam. I am not a Muslim but I know Islam better than many Muslims. You can’t achieve heaven by violence,” he said. “You can’t make India kneel by violence.”

 

President rule in JK to be extended for 6 more months

President rule in JK to be extended for 6 more months

Jun 12 | PTI
Clashes erupt in Anantnag after militant attack, mobile internet suspe ...

Clashes erupt in Anantnag after militant attack, mobile internet suspe ...

Jun 12 | Shafat Mir
Anantnag attack: ASI among two more dead, death toll reaches six

Anantnag attack: ASI among two more dead, death toll reaches six

Jun 12 | Shafat Mir
Anantnag attack: Militant killed, toll reaches four  

Anantnag attack: Militant killed, toll reaches four  

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Anantnag attack: Two CRPF men succumb to injuries, death toll three

Anantnag attack: Two CRPF men succumb to injuries, death toll three

Jun 12 | Shafat Mir
2 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Poonch

2 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Poonch

Jun 12 | Press Trust of India
Guv rejects reports of delimitation in J&K, says no threat to Article ...

Guv rejects reports of delimitation in J&K, says no threat to Article ...

Jun 12 | Rising Kashmir News
CRPF man killed, police officer among four injured in Anantnag attack

CRPF man killed, police officer among four injured in Anantnag attack

Jun 12 | Shafat Mir

'I respect' Hurriyat leaders but they have suffered for 'wrong reasons ...

Jun 12 | Junaid Kathju
Cloudburst hit Bandipora village, four persons fell unconscious

Cloudburst hit Bandipora village, four persons fell unconscious

Jun 12 | M T Rasool
I&FC department issues flood alert in Srinagar, south Kashmir

I&FC department issues flood alert in Srinagar, south Kashmir

Jun 12 | Rabiya Bashir  
Amnesty International cancels presser after authorities 'deny permissi ...

Amnesty International cancels presser after authorities 'deny permissi ...

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Flash floods wash away bridge in Bandipora village, several localities ...

Flash floods wash away bridge in Bandipora village, several localities ...

Jun 12 | M T Rasool
Flash floods damage bridge in Tangmarg, several villages inundated in ...

Flash floods damage bridge in Tangmarg, several villages inundated in ...

Jun 12 | Noor ul Haq
Youth found hanging inside his house in Kupwara

Youth found hanging inside his house in Kupwara

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
65 Rohingyas found shipwrecked in Thailand

65 Rohingyas found shipwrecked in Thailand

Jun 12 | AFP/PTI
JK Govt terminates services of PPs, APPs

JK Govt terminates services of PPs, APPs

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Two women die after tree falls on them in Bandipora village

Two women die after tree falls on them in Bandipora village

Jun 12 | M T Rasool
Fresh snowfall in Ganderbal upper reaches, Sgr-Leh highway closed for ...

Fresh snowfall in Ganderbal upper reaches, Sgr-Leh highway closed for ...

Jun 12 | Umar Raina
Man killed, two injured as strong winds uproot trees in Ganderbal

Man killed, two injured as strong winds uproot trees in Ganderbal

Jun 12 | Umar Raina
Traffic restored on Srinagar-Jammu highway after brief closure

Traffic restored on Srinagar-Jammu highway after brief closure

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Mughal road closed for traffic after landslides, trees uprooted

Mughal road closed for traffic after landslides, trees uprooted

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Militant killed in Sopore gunfight

Militant killed in Sopore gunfight

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
