Guv calls NC-PDP-Cong 'grand alliance of opportunists'

‘Horse trading of MLAs was going on since last 20 days’
• NC, PDP wanted dissolution of Assembly for last five months
• ECI to decide when to conduct LA polls
SYED AMJAD SHAHJammu, Nov 22:
Terming NC-PDP-Congress grand-alliance of "opportunists", Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday claimed they were not in a position to provide a stable government in Jammu Kashmir.
He said instead horse-trading of legislators had increased during the last 15 to 20 days, compelling him to dissolve the State Assembly.
“I will not allow any political party to arrange support for government formation under-hand or by threatening MLAs or by defection and instead prefer to hold fresh polls,” the Governor said seeking to clear his stand after the controversy surrounded the sudden dissolution of the State Assembly.
After the dissolution of the State Assembly, the Governor is being accused of being a BJP man, a statement the State BJP chief had made at the time of the appointment of the Governor.
Responding to a query whether parliamentary and assembly polls would now be held together, he said the Election Commission of India had to decide when to conduct Legislative polls in Jammu Kashmir.
Citing example of a phone call he received from former CM Mehbooba Mufti, the Governor said, “She herself called me, and complained that her MLAs were being threatened on the pretext of starting NIA investigations against them."
He said similarly, the other side alleged that money was being used to gain support of MLAs.
“If I would have given an opportunity to any of the two major political parties (PDP and BJP), it would have led to large scale horse trading of MLAs, and eroded political institutions in J&K,” the Governor said. "Panchayat polls are underway in Jammu Kashmir without the killing of even a bird.”
He said the attempt to form the government by the "grand alliance" was an attempt by forces who did not want ULB and Panchayat polls conducted and even boycotted them.
“I acted in the interest of the State and dissolved the State Assembly without discriminating against with any political party,” the Governor said. “No one came to me, no one provided me the list of support of legislators to form the government, and no even paraded MLAs before me during the past five months.”
He said he dissolved the Assembly as per the State's constitution and did not seek the consent of New Delhi or permission of the President of India.
"Stability has come in Kashmir because of the sacrifices of the security forces,” the Governor said.
About the fax of Mehbooba Mufti being ignored, he said being Muslims, both Mehbooba and Omar Abdullah ought to know that the offices remain closed on Eid Milad.
He said NC and PDP would not go to the court against his decision of dissolving the State assembly as both sides are happy.