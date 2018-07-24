Guv calls for progressive improvement of facilities for Amarnath yatris

Association of Service Providers to Amarnath Yatris moots limiting yatra to 30 days; SASB agrees to discuss it further
Association of Service Providers to Amarnath Yatris moots limiting yatra to 30 days; SASB agrees to discuss it further
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 23:
The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) met here Monday under the chairmanship of Governor N N Vohra, Chairman of the Board, at the Raj Bhavan.
Governor called for continuing attention for progressive improvement of the facilities provided to the pilgrims who undertake this annual pilgrimage.
The The Board meeting was attended by Dr. (Prof.) Ved Kumari Ghai, Pt. Bhajan Sopori, D C Raina and Dr Chander Mouli Raina, all Members of the Board, and by Umang Narula, CEO, Bhupinder Kumar, Additional CEO and other officers of the Board.
Shri Amarnath Barfani Langer Orginisation (SABLO) had earlier requested to be heard by the Board regarding the duration of Shri Amarnathji Yatra. In a presentation made before the Board, SABLO stressed that the pilgrimage data for the past 5 years shows that more than 90 % of the yatris perform “Darshan” in the first 30 days.
On this basis SABLO argued that the period of Yatra should be limited to 30 days, citing various reasons.
Taking note of SABLO’s demand the Board observed that this important issue needs to be placed in the public domain and discussed further.
The Board was apprised about the various steps taken for improving and enhancing the facilities for promoting the convenience of the pilgrims which included upgradation of the tracks from Baltal to Domel; upgrading of Neelgrath to Baltal Road (7 Kms); erecting railings (6.6. kms) on the Baltal route and on the Chandanwari route (4.75 kms); development of resting places along the tracks etc.
CEO informed that State PWD and Pahalgam Development Authority have been maintaining the Baltal and Pahalgam tracks, respectively, and devoting attention to widening the tracks and erecting railings at all vulnerable places. Chairman directed CEO to ensure that the remaining work is taken up in the post Yatra period, immediately after conclusion of the Yatra on 26thAugust, 2018.
CEO informed the Board that as part of new initiatives to introduce the latest technologies in the field of Environmental Solutions, the existing Sewage Treatment Plant at Nunwan Base Camp has been upgraded (using Moving Bio Bed Reactor Technology) to 300 KLD capacity and made operational during the current Yatra; 18 Bio-bins (12 on Baltal axis and 6 on Pahalgam axis) installed at various locations for composting of Bio-degradable waste where adequate consortium treatment takes place; 5 plastic septic tanks on pilot basis, each with capacity of 1000 litres, have been installed at Lower Holy Cave in addition to cess pits to prevent leaching of effluent into the river; 2 Reverse Vending Machines which efficiently shred plastic bottles into fine pieces have been installed at Sonamarg and Baltal through District Administration Ganderbal. CEO further informed that this year the Board has installed 2749 Toilet units, 515 Bath units, and 98 Bottle Catchers in the Yatra area. Further, the Camp Directors have been instructed to effectively ensure sanitation and hygiene in the Camps through daily monitoring and inspections of the Camps, toilets and baths.
CEO informed the Board that on the Governor’s directions MI-17 helicopters of Indian Air Force had evacuated the 567 Yatris who had got stranded at Panjtarni because of rains and mountain slippages at Rail Pathri.