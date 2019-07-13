Guv calls for collective endeavour to ensure growth, development

July 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik, in his message on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day, has called for collective efforts from all sections of the Society to secure rapid growth and development of the State on all fronts.

Governor observed that Jammu and Kashmir has always been known for its glorious pluralistic ethos and harmony and emphasised the crucial importance of maintaining unity and brotherhood for ushering the State towards peace and prosperity.