About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Guv calls for collective endeavour for growth, development in JK

Governor Satya Pal Malik, in his message on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day, called for collective efforts from all sections of the Society to secure rapid growth and development of the State on all fronts.

Governor observed that Jammu and Kashmir has always been known for its glorious pluralistic ethos and harmony and emphasised the crucial importance of maintaining unity and brotherhood for ushering the State towards peace and prosperity.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Guv calls for collective endeavour for growth, development in JK

              

Governor Satya Pal Malik, in his message on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day, called for collective efforts from all sections of the Society to secure rapid growth and development of the State on all fronts.

Governor observed that Jammu and Kashmir has always been known for its glorious pluralistic ethos and harmony and emphasised the crucial importance of maintaining unity and brotherhood for ushering the State towards peace and prosperity.

News From Rising Kashmir

;