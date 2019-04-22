Guv, Azad condemn Sri Lanka blasts

April 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad Sunday condemned the blasts in Sri Lanka.

In a message, Governor expressed shock and anguish over the serial blasts at churches and hotels in Sri Lanka in which innocent lives were lost, and many were injured.

We stand in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka, he said.

Calling it a heinous act which attempts to spread fear and hatred, the Governor said that the entire world should stand united in the fight against terror.

The Governor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families bereaved in this dastardly attack and wished speedy recovery to those injured.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed shock at the serial blasts in Sri Lanka.

“The cowardly act of terror bomb blasts targeting churches and hotels in the heart of Colombo on Easter is strongly condemned. My heart goes with the families of those who lost their near ones and dear ones and I wish speedy recovery of those injured in these blasts. There is no place for violence, terror and intolerance in any civilised society and we all resolve to fight against such forces with all might at our command,” Azad said.