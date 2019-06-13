About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 13, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Guv assures to bring SKIMS at par with AIIMS

The Government has decided to bring Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, at par with AIIMS, New Delhi.
Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday announced to resolve the issue pertaining to SRO-283 at the 23rd postgraduate research presentations program (PGRPP) of SKIMS, Soura, which began at SKICC here. Once the SRO issue is resolved, the SKIMS faculty would be brought at par with AIIMS faculty in terms of perks, allowances and superannuation.
At least 114 postgraduate research scholars of the SKIMS are presenting their research papers at the 2-day research program.
“I assure that the issue of SRO-283 would be resolved. We will bring SKIMS at par with AIIMS. We will make SKIMS autonomous and will help it with adequate infrastructure to make it an institute of global excellence,” the Governor said.
“The doctors of Kashmir are committed and are performing globally,” Malik said.
Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam, termed SKIMS a “wonderful institute and a pride of the state.”
“I have seen a lot of changes at SKIMS in the past 11 months. SKIMS had been in the news for wrong reasons,” he said.
Subrahmanyam, who was guest of the honor, said the health and medical education department took a slew of measures in a year including doubling of MBBS seats from 500-900 in the medical colleges in the state.
“We have been permitted 25 percent more seats for economically weaker sections among general category. If SRO is issued in this regard, this year we will have 1200 medical seats,” he said.
The Chief Secretary however said that they are struggling to start the MBBS admission in the new medical college Doda adding that “if that is done we will be having 100 more MBBS seats.”
He said that there is no state in the country that has seen such a rise in MBBS seats as has been seen in Jammu and Kashmir.
“We have sanctioned 11 new ANM and GNM schools to make available the paramedical staff for the health care institutions,” he said and admitted that there is a shortage of paramedical staff.
“In the health sector another major overhaul is that we will be coming up with a healthcare investment policy,” he said.
Speaking at the event, Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javed Sah said the academic program gives an opportunity to young researchers to showcase their capabilities.
“The result of such events will benefit patients immensely. These academic programs will boost potential and widen the spectrum of opportunities towards academic excellence and promote scientific culture,” he said.
Shah said SKIMS serves population of 12 million people with bed strength of 806 adding it has a 54 service departments comprising of 34 professional and 20 supportive departments.
“Being a tertiary care institute, serving in turmoil ridden state is not an easy job. Our challenges are enormous and expectations from society are high,” he said.
The Director hoped that their goal of achieving excellence will remain their major focus.
“Robotic surgery is to be introduced in the due course of time. This will greatly enhance the quality of patient care,” he said.
Principal SKIMS Medical College, Bemina, Prof. Riyaz Untoo said without research the academics was incomplete.
Faculty members, doctors, research scholars from SKIMS Medical College Bemina, GMC Srinagar were also present on the occasion.
On the occasion, current issues of Journal of Medical Sciences and quarterly magazine SKIMS Insight were released. The computer lab facility for paramedical college was e-inaugurated by the Governor.

;