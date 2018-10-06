Guv asks UP CM to ensure safety of Kashmiri students

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 5:
Governor Satya Pal Malik Friday asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure safety and security of Kashmiri students in educational institutions in his state.
The Governor spoke to Adityanath a day after a Kashmiri student was beaten up at the Sharda University in Greater Noida.
"The governor Friday morning spoke to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, urging him to ensure that Kashmiri students are provided a safe and secure environment in the educational institutions of the state," an official spokesman said.
The student was thrashed after a fight broke out between groups of Indian and Afghanistan students at the varsity Thursday, prompting police to book over 350 students for rioting and related offences.
The spokesman said the chief minister has informed the governor that strict disciplinary action would be taken in the incident.
"He (Adityanath) has told the governor that the Uttar Pradesh government has already ordered an inquiry into the incident and assured that all measures would be taken to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students so that they can continue their studies in a safe environment," he said.