Guv asks IGP to probe whether woman was harassed, clothes torn

‘Action will be taken against any Police officer found acting wrongly’
• Directs Police not to harass women relatives of militants
• Questioning should be done in presence of woman constable
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 31:
Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesday asked Inspector General of Police (IGP) S P Pani to probe whether a woman of Patipora, Pulwama has been harassed and her clothes torn by policemen.
He has directed police not to harass women relatives of militants and told them that any questioning should be done as per normal practice only in the presence of a lady constable.
In a statement, Governor Malik said it has been widely reported in media that three close relatives of a militant were allegedly arrested and harassed by the J&K Police and it was alleged that the clothes of lady, who was one of the persons arrested, were also torn.
“It is clarified that there are standing general and specific instructions to all police officers and staff on not harassing families of militants. This is being followed meticulously in most circumstances. However, there could be a situation where a few relatives of a militant are questioned by police under due process of law so as to obtain details of a militant’s whereabouts. This is done very rarely and only on the basis of specific information,” he said.
Malik clarified that none of the persons were questioned in Patipora area of Pulwama. “They were questioned in Jammu district based on very specific intelligence inputs.”
“I have been informed that there has been no tearing up of lady’s clothes or her being harassed by the police. I once again reiterate that all police officers and staff will be directed not to harass ladies, who happen to be relatives of militants or treat them in any unbecoming manner. Any questioning should be done as per normal practice only in the presence of a lady constable,” Malik said.
Governor requested all political parties to understand fragile security situation in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and not to upset this through motivated statements and false allegations. “This will only demoralize a hard-working police force.”
He directed IGP Kashmir to look into this incident to probe whether the lady has been harassed or her clothes torn as is being alleged.
“If necessary, action will be taken against any police staff found acting wrongly,” added Malik.