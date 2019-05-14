Guv asks IGP to ensure culprits get exemplary punishment

May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed shock and pain over the extremely heinous incident of rape of a 3 year old girl from Bandipora district.

On learning about the unfortunate incident, Governor spoke to IGP Kashmir S P Pani and took detailed review of the ongoing investigations into the case.

He directed the IGP to work swiftly in the case and ensure that the culprit gets exemplary punishment for this shameful act.

The Raj Bhavan spokesperson said the Governor has also talked to religious leaders of different communities and asked them to deplore this gruesome incident unanimously and make appeal to the people to remain calm and not let antisocial elements disturb peace and harmony in the society.

Malik urged the parents, teachers and prominent citizens to take significant steps in imbibing children with morally sound and value based education so as to build a strong foundation for our society based on compassion and kindness.