Guv asks Div Com to probe killings

Appeals civilians to avoid anti-militancy operation areas
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 15:
After killing of seven civilians by forces in Pulwama, Governor Satya Pal Malik undertook a detailed review of law and order and other security related issues and asked Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmed Khan to probe the killings.
During the security review meeting, Governor expressed grief over the loss of lives during the anti militancy operation in Sirnoo area of Pulwama district today.
The meeting was attended by Sh. K Vijay Kumar Advisor to Governor; B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Dilbagh Singh, Director General of Police; Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor; R.K. Goyal, Principal Secretary Home; SDS Jamwal, IGP Jammu and officers of State and Central Police forces; Baseer Khan, Div. Commissioner Kashmir; Muneer Khan, ADGP, Law and Order; S P Pani, IGP, Kashmir and Ravideep Singh Sahi, IG CRPF participated in the meeting through video conferencing.
Governor reviewed the latest security scenario in Kashmir including details of the counter infiltration and counter terrorist operations undertaken recently.
He directed the forces to minimize the collateral damage during anti-militancy operations.
He has recommended people-friendly measures during such operations, asking the security forces and the administration to address the post operations complications.
After reviewing the prevailing security situation and arising challenges, Governor emphasized the crucial importance of maintaining sustained close watch on the ground situation, and appreciated the sustained real time coordination and synergy between the forces and the civil administration.
Pained by the unnecessary and avoidable loss of civilian lives in operation, Governor appealed people to keep a distance from areas where anti-militancy operations are in progress. He appealed to them not to go near such areas during or immediately after such operations.
Governor directed forces to give time for people to evacuate from an area during an anti-militancy operation as per the laid down SOP.
Governor also directed Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir to inquire the incident that happened in Pulwama today and suggest precautions to minimise civilian casualties in anti-militancy operations.