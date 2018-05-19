Guv approves 7th Pay Commission implementation in JK varsities

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 18:
Governor NNVohra, Chancellor of the University of Kashmir, University of Jammu, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology- Kashmir and Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology- Jammu, has authorized revision of salary and pension of Faculty members and non-teaching employees of the State Universities w.e.f 1-1-2016, as per the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.
The proposal was submitted to the Governor after obtaining the concurrence of the Chief Minister, who is also the Pro- Chancellor of the State Universities.
The additional annual financial implication of this decision is estimated at Rs. 130 crore and the arrears, for the period 1-1-2016 to 31-3-2018, work out to around Rs. 200 crore, which shall be paid in cash to the employees in three equal yearly installments, on 1-1-2019, 1-1-2020 and 1-1-2021. However, the arrears of the pensioners shall be paid as per the roadmap approved by the State Government.