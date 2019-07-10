Guv appreciates role of Mountain Rescue Teams on Yatra tracks

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik has appreciated the role being played by the Mountain Rescue Teams (MRTs) while facilitating Yatris enroute the Amarnath cave. The official spokesperson said the Governor mentioned that the MRTs face life-threatening challenges in the snowbound & high altitude tracks of the mighty Himalayas and save many lives.

Before the Yatra starts the MRTs establish their camps in the most difficult terrain on the Yatra route. These teams often work in 8-10 ft snow and face extreme weather conditions like strong Ultraviolet Rays, snowfall and threat of wildlife. However, despite these difficult circumstances the team’s real satisfaction lies in saving lives.

The MRTs were first deployed during 2009 Yatra by Jammu & Kashmir Police, since then each year MRTs are deployed by J&K police along with teams from NDRF, SDRF & CRPF. Due to their crucial role in saving lives, the number of MRTs deployed have been increased every year. In Yatra 2019, 31 MRTs have been deployed as compared to 25 MRTs during 2018, along the tracks leading to the Holy Cave on both Baltal and Pahalgam axes. In addition, the number of personnel in each MRT have been increased.

The official spokesperson said 1200 Jawans of J&K Police are trained in mountain rescue operations in rocky and snowbound terrain and out of these 140-150 are shortlisted for yatra duty every year based upon their physical and mental fitness. A refresher course for the MRTs on rescue operations, Basic Life Support Systems (BLS), Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) & other first aid techniques are organized by the government before their deployment.

This year 4 MRTs, against 2 during 2018, have been deployed at MG Pass which are facilitating the yatris in crossing this most difficult stretch at an altitude of 14,000 feet. One additional team is deployed between Railpathri and Brarimarg.

The 31 MRTs of JKP, NDRF, SDRF & CRPF cover the entire Yatra track. Each member of the team is having individual kit with gaiters, over mitts and equipped with mountain rescue equipment like carabiners, Jumars, descending rappels, avalanche rods, helmets, oxygen cylinder & first aid kit. Each team comprises 10-14 members having 2 operators with VHF phones and walkie-talkie who coordinate with other members. The teams assist Yatris in crossing tough stretches and help them to reach nearby camps.

Each MRT operates in its area of responsibility and accordingly 11 rescue teams are deployed at Sheshnag, Wavbal, Mahagunus Top, Poshpatri, Kelnar, Dardkote, Sangam Top, Lower Holy cave, Y-Junction, Brarimarg & Railpathri. During 2019 Yatra, 225 rescue operations has been conducted till date and many precious lives have been saved by assisting and escorting them to the nearest camp.