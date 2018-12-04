Guv announces scholarship scheme for differently-able students

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 03:
In a significant initiative for empowerment of the state’s specially-abled students, Governor Satya Pal Malik Monday announced institution of 'JK Govt Scholarship Scheme for Differently-able Students'.
Under the scheme scholarship of Rs1 lakh each would be awarded every year to a meritorious specially-abled boy and girl student on ‘International Day for Disabled Persons’ being observed annually on December 3.
The main objective of the scholarship to the students with special needs is to assist and encourage them to study as well as acquire technical/professional/vocational training so as to enable them to earn a dignified living and to become useful members of society.“Differently abled students need different types of supports to realize their dream and the Scholarship Scheme announced by the Governor would go a long way in helping the specially-abled students of the state to realize those dreams,” the Raj Bhavan spokesman said.