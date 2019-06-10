Guv announces ex-gratia to NoK of Leh accident victims

June 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident at Lamayuru in Leh District on Saturday.

In a condolence message, the Governor has conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls. He wished speedy recovery to the injured.

Governor announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 20,000 each to those injured in the accident.

