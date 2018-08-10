Guv announces 8 crore development plan for 4 districts of south Kashmir

Kulgam, August 9:
Continuing with his public outreach programme and efforts to speed up all developmental works, Governor NN Vohra visited Kulgam today and made a first-hand appraisal of the security environment and the pace of development work in the district.
While interacting with MLAs and MPs from the area, Governor sought their feedback regarding development issues of the district, particularly those relating to youth engagement, health, education, power and PHE sectors. The Legislators raised a number of problems relating to their respective Constituencies and called for speedy execution for the completion of long-lingering projects and pending works in the district.
Governor called upon all the Legislators to enlarge awareness about the vital importance of the forthcoming elections to Municipalities and Panchayats which would promote the establishment of grass-root democracy.
In his meeting with the State, Divisional and District heads of all major Departments Governor was briefed by Deputy Commissioner Shameem Ahmed on the progress of various developmental works in the district. Governor was informed about the scope of development of horticulture, dairy, fisheries, sheep husbandry and industry in the district and their potential for creating employment opportunities. Governor asked Chief Secretary to explore and evolve a tangible concrete action plan for the rapid expansion of these sectors along with the required measures for establishing market connectivity. Chief Secretary stated that efforts would be made to induce a culture of Farmer Producer Organisation ( FPO) in the State.
While reviewing the Health sector Governor directed Director General Health Services, Kashmir to immediately start a Dialysis Centre at District Hospital Kulgam, under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme.
In view of the importance of Kailamgund Ashmuji Bridge, Governor ordered immediate release of Rs 2crore with the direction to make the bridge functional before end November. Governor also released Rs 4 lac for running a Counselling and Coaching Centre for IAS/KAS and other such examinations.
A discretionary grant of Rs 1 crore was also released for the discretionary utilisation of Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, as an untied grant for developmental purposes.
To address the challenges posed by unforeseen circumstances and to plug critical infrastructural gaps, Governor announced a Special Development Plan of Rs 2 crore each for the four districts of South Kashmir i.e. Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama.
Governor impressed upon all the Divisional and District officers to translate Government’s policies into action and to timely prepare for the upcoming Panchayat and Municipal elections. He directed the District and Block level officers to reach out to the people at the grass root level and visit each village to address the day to day problems of the people. He emphasised upon the officials to put in coordinated efforts to address various bottlenecks and execute the works within the fixed timelines.
Advisor B. B Vyas, Advisor Vijay Kumar, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, accompanied the Governor on his visit.
