Guv announces 2 lakh ex-gratia relief to next of kin of deceased in Leh accident

June 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident at Lamayuru in Leh District on Saturday.



In a condolence message, the Governor conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls. He wished speedy recovery to the injured.



Governor announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 20,000 each to those injured in the accident.