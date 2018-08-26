Guv, advisors greet people on Raksha Bandhan

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 25:
Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday felicitated people of the State on Raksha Bandhan and expressed hope that this auspicious occasion would usher a new era of peace, amity, harmony, progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.
In his message, Governor observed that Raksha Bandhan is a unique representation of India’s cultural ethos, symbolizing the special bonds between brothers and sisters.
“The gesture is not a mere ritual, but a powerful act that obligates everyone to ensure the safety and security of women,” he said.
Governor said the festival has a special significance for Jammu and Kashmir as the annual Amarnath yatra concludes on this day and devotees pay obeisance at the cave shrine on Shravan Purnima.
While praying for the well-being of the people of the State, Governor expressed the hope that this festival will strengthen the State’s traditional and social values.
Meanwhile, Advisors to Governor, B B Vyas, K Vijay Kumar and Khurshid Ahmad Ganai and Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam have also extended warm greetings to the people of the State on Raksha Bandhan.
“The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan, not only depicts unbreakable love of brother-sister, but also brings the message of caring for family and the society,” they said in their felicitation message.