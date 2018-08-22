Guv, Advisors greet people on Eid

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 21:
Governor Narinder Nath Vohra Tuesday extended warm greetings to people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and prayed for their well-being and prosperity.
In his message, the Governor hoped that this festival would further strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood, amity, and revive the glorious pluralistic ethos for which Jammu and Kashmir has been known for centuries past.
He prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in the State.
Meanwhile, Advisors to Governor, B B Vyas, K Vijay Kumar and Khurshid Ahmad Ganai also extended greetings and good wishes to the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.
In their separate messages, the Advisors observed that this festival symbolizes strength of faith and willingness to offer the dearest of things in the righteous path.
“May this festival become a harbinger of peace, prosperity and well being for the people of Jammu and Kashmir”, they prayed on the occasion.
They expressed the hope that this auspicious occasion would mark a new beginning in upholding the human values in the State and bring everlasting contentment and prosperity to the people.