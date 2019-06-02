Guv, Advisor greet people on Shab-i-Qadr

June 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday felicitated the people on Shab-i-Qadr.

In a message of greetings, Governor hoped that this auspicious occasion would bring peace, progress and prosperity in the State.

Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, also extended warm felicitations to the people on the revered occasion of Shab-e-Qadr.

In his message, the Advisor, who is also the Chairman of J&K Wakaf Board, directed Vice Chairman, J&K Wakaf Board and the Divisional Administrations to make adequate arrangements for observing of Shab-e-Qadr.

The Advisor also prayed for the ‘night of power’ to bring peace, prosperity and progress to the people of the state.