Guv adminstration has rightly cancelled irregular appointments made by previous govt: Soz

July 09, 2019 | Agencies

Former union minister and senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz on Tuesday said the Governor administration in Jammu and Kashmir has rightly cancelled the irregular appointments made by previous government on adhoc basis in Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) in the state.

'I think Government has rightly cancelled the irregular appointments made previously on adhoc basis in the Board,' Prof Soz said in a statement here.

He said the government would now be well advised to extend the process of scrutiny to other areas so that appointments made against norms could be quashed. It would be interesting to investigate and know the irregularities were committed by which Department, he said.