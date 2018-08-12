Guv administers oath to CJ Mittal

Want her to deliver well in JK’s justice delivery system: Mittal’s mother
Want her to deliver well in JK’s justice delivery system: Mittal’s mother
Rising Kashmir CorrespondentSrinagar, Aug 11:
Governor N N Vohra administered oath of office to Justice Gita Mittal as Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court at Raj Bhavan on Saturday.
The Warrant of Appointment of Justice Mittal as Chief Justice of the J&K High Court was read out by the Registrar General of the High Court.
After administering oath, Governor congratulated Justice Mittal and wished her a highly successful tenure as Chief Justice of the State High Court.
Meanwhile, Ved Mittal, 80, mother of newly appointed chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir, Gita Mittal said she was amazed to see her daughter being appointed as the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Mittal said she has heard a lot of about the state, especially about its beauty, political and issues. “I pray that my daughter proves to be a changing agent in the current justice system. I hope that she would bring remarkable changes in the justice delivery system of the state.”
“I am highly overwhelmed after seeing the love we all have been receiving in Kashmir,” Mital said. “I wish and pray that my daughter works for taking some extraordinary steps in justice delivery system of the State”.
After the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed demitted office in March this year, the office of Chief Justice for J&K High Court was lying vacant.
Born on 9 December, 1958, Justice Gita Mittal was appointed as an Additional Judge of Delhi High Court on 16 July, 2004. Prior to her appointment as Additional Judge, she had an illustrious legal practice in all the courts and other judicial forums since 1981. Justice Mittal was confirmed as a permanent judge on 20 February, 2006.
Since August, 2008, Justice Mittal has been a member of the Governing Council of the National Law University, Delhi. She is also a member of the Governing Council of the Indian Law Institute, New Delhi since 2013 and has been nominated to its Administrative Committee.
Justice Mittal has written extensively on ‘Access to Justice’; protection of human rights; impact of incarceration on women; corporate social responsibility; death penalty; impact of religion, culture, tradition on judging; corporate laws; procedure and intellectual property litigation and environmental laws and issues.