Guv admin must clear confusion over 'govt orders': Tarigami

July 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CPI (M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami Tuesday asked the Governor Administration to clear confusion over the "government orders" that have deepened uncertainty in Kashmir in the last few days.



"Today the Governor said that government orders being circulated on social media which created rumor mongering in Kashmir from past few days were invalid. Governor sahib needs to clarify whether it is a rumor that 100 companies of additional companies of paramilitary forces are being deployed in Kashmir," Tarigami said in a statement.



"One of his Advisor is saying that deployment was a deliberate and calculated response to the need of security grid, while the Governor says the government orders being circulated on social media in Kashmir from past few days were invalid" he said.



"Is it only a rumor, that another order directing police in Srinagar to collect details of management committees of masjids, has been issued? And are such other orders issued in the recent days also rumors," Tarigami questioned.



He said government needs to clear this confusion.