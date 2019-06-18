Gutlibagh volleyball tournament concludes

June 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The finals of Gutlibagh Volley Ball Tournament conducted here at Gutlibagh Higher Secondary School premises.

The final match was played between Gutlibagh Tigers and Gutlibagh Warriors.

A total of 14 teams participated in the tournament which came from various villages of area.

The matches were played on knock out basis with the two best teams reaching the finals.

The tournament was organised as part of Army’s continuous efforts to encourage sports in valley and giving a platform to the youth to showcase their talent and sporting skills.

The winning team and the runner up teams were awarded with trophies apart from cash prizes. Refreshment for the audience and players was also organised. Such events not only help provide youth a platform to hone and develop their skills but also a healthy competitive environment for them to showcase these skills.