Guterres condemns UN compund attack in Mogadishu

Agencies

United Nations

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the attack against the UN compound in Mogadishu, stating that attacking UN personnel may constitute 'a violation of international humanitarian law.'

Seven mortars landed inside the compound, injuring two UN staff members and one contractor.

Guterres wished the injured a speedy recovery and urged the Somali authorities to “investigate the attacks and swiftly bring those responsible to justice.”

The Secretary-General reaffirmed that “such acts will not diminish the strong resolve of the United Nations to continue supporting the people and Government of Somalia in their efforts to build peace and stability in the country.”

Meanwhile, Nicholas Haysom, his Special Representative in the country and head of the Assistance Mission UNSOM, condemned the attack “in the strongest possible terms.”

Al-Shabaab has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Deploring the “unwarranted act of aggression against our personnel,” Haysom stressed that “no political agenda can be served through violence that deliberately targets staff members of international organizations who are supporting the consolidation of peace and the strengthening of governing institutions in Somalia.”

 

