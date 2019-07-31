Gurez woman injured in cross-LoC shelling succumbs

July 31, 2019 | M T Rasool

A women who was injured in cross-LoC shelling in Gurez area of Bandipora scummbed to injuries at SMHS hospital in Srinagar on Wednesday morning.

The woman and an employee of health department were injured after India and Pakistan armies exchanged heavy firing and shelling along the Line of control in Bagtore, Gurez area on Tuesday.

The deceased woman was identified as Rahimi wife of Abdul Ahad Bhat, resident of Dasi Bagtore.

The injured employee of health department is under treatment, an official said.

On Tuesday, the shelling started along the LoC on Gurez after Army foiled an infiltration bid in Bagtore area, kiling two militants.

The firing at LoC triggered panic in Gurez while authorities to snapped Internet facility in the area, reports said.

