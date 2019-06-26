Gurez, through the eyes of a tourist

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Glorious Gurez 3, expedition to the pristine valley concluded.

Kashmir Off Road’s self-drive expedition, Glorious Gurez 3, in association with Skyview Patnitop by Empyrean and Acute Fruit Energizer, accomplished successfully. The three-day expedition, which was voiced by 95FM Tadka and media partners Rising Kashmir, witnessed encouraging number of participants hailing mainly from the national capital.

To beat the scorching Delhi heat, Danish Rizvi (VP, Corporate Affairs, Reliance ADAG) joined this expedition with his family and this is what he has to say about his whole experience –

“Gurez Valley...if Kashmir is the paradise on earth, it is indeed The Paradise in Kashmir. Unlike the famous tourist destinations in and around the valley, this hidden gem, is serenely beautiful. Not spoiled by tourism yet, hence, lies untouched and virgin, cut off from plains for 6-7 months due to heavy snowfall. Extremely broken and muddy road, luxuriant multi-shades of green forest and snow clad surroundings, conspicuously eye-engrossing Razdan Pass and Harmukh Peak abounding in emerald valleys, accompanied with white streams of Kishan Ganga river sparkling under the sun is on your way to greet you there. The famous Habba Khatoon Peak, associated with the beautiful poet of 16th century, is one more attraction to stop by. The limited people and facilities (no mobile network-a blessing in disguise), as well as extreme presence of nature in its purest form make Gurez an ideal place to be away from pollution and chaotic life. The warmth and welcoming nature of the truly simple, modest and humble locals with their rooted lifestyles, living in their nomadic houses and cut-off from rest of the world, embody extreme calmness, which gives you the feel of bygone era. Pollution, adulteration and artificial lifestyles have made us so acclimated that drinking pure spring water full with minerals directly from the tap was inconceivable. Needless to mention that this extraordinarily memorable trip was not possible without Kashmir Off Road and I, along with my family, applaud them with gratitude to have made it a reality. My best wishes to the team.”