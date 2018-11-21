Gurez: The disconnected valley

Military is enjoying the internet service the local population is not
Military is enjoying the internet service the local population is not
Valley of Gurez, very beautiful with unparalled landscape where nature has painted the colours with most care and leisure. Though nature has been unbiased in shaping the valley alas the humans have not done justice in disbursing their part of duty and responsibility.
We have seen institutional and infrastructural changes all through last ten years in Gurez. Very little has been done in the arena of communication. The modern world, the age of technology when humans started to leave this earth and settle somewhere on our sister planets like Mars, it is ironical that Gurezi’s still ache for a proper cellular communication.
Though landline has been active from a long time but it has remained limited only in the middle sector of the valley. Tulail and Bagtore, which are the most marginalised regions of Gurez sub division are devoid of such facility.
This is the age when India is claiming to be the fastest growing economy. This is the time when IT sector of India is shining globally. India being the rich supplier of the technocrats working abroad as MDs and CEOs in top companies of the world.
The digital India project kick started in 2015 and dreams of getting a digitized India by December 2018 will not be proper implemented in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Gurez valley.
A major snag in implementing the digital India mission is the digital divide in the country. The disparity in bringing every village and block under communication is taking the digital India initiative downwards.
Talking about Gurez, the hill locked valley with tribal dwellers has been a great victim not only of Digital India initiative but also of governmental and military interests.
The 4g data availability was made by NOFCN (National Optical Fibre Cable Network) at almost every military post but the neighbouring dwellers who are entitled to be the guardians of their territory are bypassed in a smart way.
Military is enjoying the internet service whether for personal or security purposes the local population is not.
The 4G Jio towers installed at tehsil headquarters are running in a 24/7 schedule. In Bagtore and Tulail the site for towers was selected, but no work has been started yet.
Indian army the most powerful organ and infact the saviour of the country, the guardian of peace and security however cannot provide security to this small territory as they claim the tower availability will increase the chances of cross border infiltration.
If country is spending a large part of its GDP in this unproductive sector that is defence sector then why are they getting weak only because communication will haunt them and they won’t be able to secure a small territory with a population of just 35000?
The BSNL tower at Bagtore, installed under military jurisdiction, is run by army as per their own needs and wishes. Sometimes, we do get signal at around 12:00am and sometimes at 4:00am.
Locals put on the reminders on their cell phones to get up at times when signal is available. The army is driving the locals insane. The army should work for the welfare and make people sure that security is the first priority but not at the cost of communication.
However, the scenario is different in the Gurez valley. The army wants locals to stay deaf and dumb only because they fear their own lives. Whether 35000 Gurezis survive or not hardly matters for the army.
I question the authorities, will they look into the matter seriously or the day will come when public will break their chains of passions and come out on roads.
History shows us that the tribal people have always suffered from the carelessness of the system. The question is, “How long will a Gurezi suffer?”
How long will we desiderate for a good and balanced communication. When the time will come, when we will be taking our tea at Gurez and watching our fellows having their cup of coffee somewhere in another corner of earth. I think never because nobody listens to and works towards depressed and sunken.