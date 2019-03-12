Gurez sanctuary still a dream

March 12, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Wildlife count dwindles

The government has failed to establish the much needed Kishan-Ganga Wildlife sanctuary in Gurez valley in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district to protect endangered animals.

Three years have passed since the wildlife department in Kashmir had submitted the requisite proposal to the administrative department. However the government is evincing no interest in establishing the proposed sanctuary.

According to the Kashmir-based environmental activists, the proposed area of Kishan- Ganga forests satisfies all the criteria as the sanctuary—as the deep Nallahs, ridges and rocky cliffs provide good shelters and breeding areas for endangered species like Musk Deer, Himalayan Brown Bear and Asiatic Ibex.

“If the Kishan-Ganga Wildlife sanctuary will be established, it will make for better wildlife conservation and it will also attract international visitors including tourists, biologists and conservationists to the spot and also more funds will be sanctioned for the project,” said Muhammad Ramzan, an Environmental activist and a member of Environment Policy Group(EPG). “The other wild animals present in Gurez valley are a snow leopard, barking deer, markhor, marmot among others,” he said.

He said, even though the government makes tall claims of ecological conservation and promotion of tourism. But the government is not showing any interest to protect the areas for the endangered species.

Ramzan said, despite rich, enormous flora and fauna present in the forests of Gurez and Tulail, the sanctuary project is yet to be approved by the government. “Due to the government negligence, the poaching of musk deer and Ibex continues in the Gurez and Tulail Valley. Besides, there are man-animal conflicts. So, establishing a wildlife Sanctuary is very important.” He said that the wildlife in the area has started dwindling due to various reasons.

In 2013, the Forest and Wildlife Department of Kashmir conducted a survey of Gurez forests including the Khoihama range of Bandipora forests which are important foraging grounds for world-famous Kashmir Deer (Hangul).

After visiting the different areas of the forests, the departments identified the forest area including the compartments of Gurez Forest Range as a protected area under Kishan Ganga Wildlife Sanctuary. However, since then, there were too delays and there is no action by the state government.

Wildlife warden, North Kashmir, Muhammad Maqbool Baba said that the proposal for the sanctuary is under the process in the administration department.

“We have obtained the environmental clearance for the project. Everything is done by the department. When the government will issue the notification, we will start the work,” said Baba.

Meanwhile Wildlife Warden, Kashmir, Rashid Naqash told Rising Kashmir that the Wildlife Department had sent a proposal for establishing Kishan Ganga Wildlife Sanctuary in Gurez to the administration department. “We have identified the compartments and areas. We have already sent a proposal to the administration department. Once they approve it. We will definitely establish the Kishan-Ganga Sanctuary,” he said. Naqash said the project has been approved by the National Board for Wildlife as well.