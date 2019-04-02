About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Gurez road to open on April 3 for smooth polling

 District Election Officer Bandipora Dr Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza today directed the Border Roads Organisation to work round the clock to open Gurez road to facilitate movement, of the people on April 11- the polling day in the district for Lok Sabha elections.
The DEO, while inspecting the snow clearance operations at Razdan top- the highest point between Gurez and Bandipora road asked the BRO to complete the work by April 3.
He said the administration will send a requisition for helicopter service to airlift the election related material but the road needs to be opened immediately as many people including employees are stranded in Bandipora and Gurez.
The 85-KM long Bandipora- Gurez road was closed for traffic on January 2, 2019 after Kashmir valley witnessed heavy snowfall.
The BRO officials said that they are making all efforts to clear the snow at Razdan pass to make the road through for vehicular traffic. The DEO appreciated the work of BRO for clearing 35-kilometer Bandipora to Razdan stretch by working round the clock in the freezing weather.

 

