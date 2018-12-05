Gurez residents seek whereabouts of missing man, stage protest

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Dec 04:
Scores of residents from Gurez area of Bandipora district Tuesday staged a protest here at Press Enclave demanding whereabouts of a local boy who is missing since November 14.
The protestors said Feroz Ahmad Lone son of Abdul Rahim Lone resident of Achoora village of Gurez, went missing from his office located at Dawar and did not return.
Mohammad Hamza Lone, a relative of Feroz said he (Feroz) left for his office which is just 5 kilometers away from his village in the morning and did not come back. He was working as a VLW (Village Level Worker) in the Rural Development Department.
“We were waiting for his return but he did not come back and his phone was switched off,” Hamza said adding that they visited their relatives to seek his whereabouts but to no avail.
He said although his family has lodged an FIR report in Police Station Gurez and they have detained some suspects but there has been no headway so far.
Another relative, Shahnaz Ahmad alleged that the police was not taking the case seriously. “If anything happens to him, we will be compelled to hit the roads,” he said.
“He has a family of 10 members to feed,” he said.
The protestors appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik, Inspector General of Police and Deputy Commissioner Bandipora to look into the matter so that the family gets relief from distress.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com