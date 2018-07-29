Gurez off road expedition begins

DC Bandipora flags off explorers
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Team Kashmir Offroad Saturday started off with second edition of its self-drive off-road expedition, Glorious Gurez 2018, around the untouched valley. The two-day expedition which began today was flagged off by DC Bandipora Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.
Gracing the occasion Choudhary said they welcome all the explorers from team Kashmir Offroad wholeheartedly.
“I am glad to see the increasing number of visitors to our region specially women and children. We extend them our full support throughout the journey. This expedition will help us boost tourism and promote Gurez Valley as a unique tourist destination for people all over the world.”
Speaking on the occasion, Ali Sajid, founder/owner Kashmir Offroad said this is their second off-road expedition to Gurez Valley.
“Last year we came with 20 people and gladly we 40 plus explorers including men, women and children this time all coming prepared in their 4x4 cars and bikes. The valley is totally untouched and extremely beautiful and we really want more and more people to explore this region.”
The two-day expedition comprises drive starting from Srinagar through Bandipora via Manasbal towards Razdan Pass (3600 mtrs) then onward journey along Kishen Ganga River to Dawar. On day two, the drivers shall drive for approx. 200kms from Dawar to Drass via Tilel Valley-Kabul Gali-Mushko Valley, all the way back to Srinagar.