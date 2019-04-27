Gurez mishap: Death toll reaches two

A woman who was injured in a road accident in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday succumbed to injuries at a hospital, taking the death toll to two.
The deceased was identified as Nani Begum of Gurez. She was among 11 persons injured in the accident on Bandipora-Gurez road today morning.
An official said Nani Begum succumbed at district hospital Bandipora while the remaining injured were under treatment. Earlier, a teenage girl died in the accident.
They were travelling towards Gurez when a sumo they were travelling in skided off the road near Dahi Nallah on Bandipora- Gurez road.
Pertinently, Bandipora-Gurez road was opened for traffic in the second week of April.
Further details awaited.
A woman who was injured in a road accident in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday succumbed to injuries at a hospital, taking the death toll to two.
The deceased was identified as Nani Begum of Gurez. She was among 11 persons injured in the accident on Bandipora-Gurez road today morning.
An official said Nani Begum succumbed at district hospital Bandipora while the remaining injured were under treatment. Earlier, a teenage girl died in the accident.
They were travelling towards Gurez when a sumo they were travelling in skided off the road near Dahi Nallah on Bandipora- Gurez road.
Pertinently, Bandipora-Gurez road was opened for traffic in the second week of April.
Further details awaited.