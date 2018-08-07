Gurez Gunfight: Two militants, four Army men killed

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Four army men including an officer and two militants were killed in an ongoing operation at Gurez sector of North Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday morning.
An army officer said that army men of 36 RR intercepted a group of infiltrators near Bakhtor area of Gurez along Line of Control.
As such the forces challenged the movement of infiltrators, they opened fire triggering off a gunfight, the officer said.
In ensuing gunfight, four army men including an officer of Major Rank and two militants were killed so far in the ongoing operation, the officer said.
He identified the deceased soliders as Major KP Rane, Hav Jamie Singh, Hav Vikramjeet, Rfn Mandeep.
The officer however said that the bodies of the militants are yet to be retrieved.(GNS)
Picture used in the story is representational