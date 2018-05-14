Gurez, Baramulla, South, Central Kashmir deputations call on CM

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Several deputations from various districts called on Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti here on Sunday.
A deputation of Shina speaking people from Gurez, Tulail and Bagtore met the Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti and thanked her for sanctioning a degree college for Tulail area. The deputation said the opening up of the college would hugely benefit the students of the area, particularly girl students.
Responding to the gesture of the deputation, the Chief Minister said her Government is seized of the problems of the people of Gurez area particularly due to closure of the road during winter months.
Mehbooba Mufti told the deputation that her Government is pursuing the construction of tunnels at Razdan Pass on Bandipore-Gurez road and at Sadhna Pass on Kupwara-Karnah road to facilitate round the year movement to and from these areas. She informed the deputation that during her recent visit to New Delhi she has spoken to Defense Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman about the dire need for construction of these tunnels.
Chief Minister assured the deputation that whatever needed would be done for the development of far flung areas like Gurez.
The deputation also thanked the Chief Minister for nominating Faqir Muhammad Khan as the Vice Chairman of J&K Minerals.
A deputation of people from Baramulla and adjoining areas also called on the Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti here on Sunday and sought pacing up of several developmental projects taken up in the district by the Government.
The deputation was led by MLA, Javed Ahmad Beigh.
The deputation sought pacing up of old town decongestion project which is expected to give huge relief to the people living there. They also demanded completion of work on the Football Academy, Ushkura and strengthening of PHC, Sheeri.
They sought projecting the mega water supply scheme for Baramulla town for funding.
The deputation also demanded starting of work on the upgradation of Baramulla-Baba Reshi, Shumlaran, Kawahara Bala and Payeen roads, completion of land acquisition process for Government Degree College, Baramulla, upgradation of roads in the town and earmarking of various parking slots in the town.
Chief Minister informed the deputation that Government is already working on some ambitious projects in the district and assured them that the demands put forth today would also be put on expeditious mode of execution.
A deputation from Kamad village of Anantnag sought establishment of Health sub-centre at Kamad, replacement of existing 250 KV transformer at the local shrine and providing of computers to the local high school.
Another deputation from Anzwala area of Anantnag sought widening of Anzwala-Anchidora road, operationalization of Prakashpora-Anzwala- Shamsipora water supply scheme, undertaking renovation of the local shrine and adjoining areas and upgradation of Middle School, Anchidora to the level of High School.
A deputation from Kehirbal, Bijbehara demanded replacement of old Water supply scheme, establishment of fruit mandi in the area and macadamization of the Ranbirpora-A road.
Another deputation from Anantnag sought widening of Larkipora-Bongam road via Kuchipora, improvement of Railway approach road from Dialgam – Setchan. They also demanded widening and improvement of Harnag-Khanabal, Harnag-Achabal, Harnag-Danter roads, restarting of construction work at the TRC Anantnag, fencing of playground at TB Shah, fencing of Mir Danter graveyard, construction of passenger shed near Railway approach road at the Wanpoh Station and open area gym at Wazir Bagh, construction of Utrasu-Najigund-Watargam road and bridge over nallah Bringi at Ashajipora and upgradation of Utrasoo Middle School.
A deputation from Dooru, Shahabad led by Syed Farooq Andrabi, MLA thanked the Chief Minister for establishment of mini secretariat and model hospital at Dooru. They sought creation of the post of Additional Deputy Commissioner and upgradation of other offices in the area for better administration and ease of people.
A deputation of representatives of Gujjar Bakerwal community also met the Chief Minister and sought opening of behaks in Gurez and Tulail areas for grazing. They also demanded setting up of mobile schools and veterinary centres in the areas frequently traversed by members of nomadic community.
A deputation from Budgam sought upgradation of PDD receiving station at Beerwah.
Chief Minister listened to the demands of the deputations patiently and assured them to look into the same in an expeditious mode.