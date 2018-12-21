About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Gurez-Bandipora road opens for traffic

Published at December 21, 2018 01:52 PM 0Comment(s)396views


M T Rassol

Bandipora

Authorities in district Bandipora Friday said that the Bandipora-Gurez road is open for traffic movement.

The road remained closed following heavy snowfall  in the first week of December.

BRO was reluctant to open the road amid slippery roads and lack of machinery but district authorities pressed for machinery from mechanical engineering department to clear the road.

Officials in district administration said after clearing of snow, the road has been reopened on Friday for the vehicular movement.

“We have kept the Gurez road open. Today traffic will be from Gurez to Bandip One way. Anti-skid chains are advisable. Weather is clear", Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shahid Iqbal Choudhury wrote on his Twitter handle.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top