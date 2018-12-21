Gurez-Bandipora road opens for traffic

M T RassolBandipora
Authorities in district Bandipora Friday said that the Bandipora-Gurez road is open for traffic movement.
The road remained closed following heavy snowfall in the first week of December.
BRO was reluctant to open the road amid slippery roads and lack of machinery but district authorities pressed for machinery from mechanical engineering department to clear the road.
Officials in district administration said after clearing of snow, the road has been reopened on Friday for the vehicular movement.
“We have kept the Gurez road open. Today traffic will be from Gurez to Bandip One way. Anti-skid chains are advisable. Weather is clear", Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shahid Iqbal Choudhury wrote on his Twitter handle.