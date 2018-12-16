About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Gurdwara gutted in fire due to short circuit at Chattisinghpora

Published at December 16, 2018 04:41 PM 0Comment(s)909views


Press Trust of India

Srinagar

A gurdwara in Anantnag district was gutted in fire that broke out apparently due to an electrical short circuit on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at the Chattisinghpora Gurdwara in south Kashmir's Anantnag district this morning, a police official said.

He said fire tenders were rushed to the spot but the fire completely damaged the one-storey premises.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

The official said the cause of the fire is believed to be due to an electrical short circuit.

All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina demanded the government immediately reconstruct the Gurdwara.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top