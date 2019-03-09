Gupta visits victims of grenade attack

March 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Neeraj Gupta, Zonal President JKNPP along with his supporters and party workers visited GMC, Jammu to see the victims of the grenade attack on Bus-Stand Jammu.

In a statement, the spokesperson of JKNPP said Gupta enquired from the staff about the treatment provided to the victims and ensured that the best facilities should be provided to them. As per the spokesperson, Gupta said that such attacks are highly condemnable and the government should ensure the security of the common man.

He said that the amount of relief announced is inadequate and it should be increased so that the victims who are alive and the family of the victims who are dead must live their life with proper dignity.

