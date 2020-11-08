Gupkar Alliance a group of ‘day dreamers’: BJP Gen Sec

November 08, 2020 01:00:00 | RK News

Saying that under no circumstances Articles 370 and 35-A will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chug Saturday called the People’s Alliance for Gupkar declaration a group of “day dreamers.”

He also dared National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah to debate on the J&K issue.

Chug said that the BJP is going to contest District Development Council (DDC) polls on all the constituencies that too with its own party symbol.

While replying to a question over PAGD, Chug termed it a day dreamer’s group adding that leaders of declaration are exploiting people of Jammu and Kashmir through bundle of lies. “There is no chance of restoration of Article 35-A in Jammu and Kashmir." Chug said.

Regarding rehabilitation policy for militants, BJPs National General Secretary said that “we will not talk to anybody holding gun and those holding guns have only one place and that is grave.”

He added that a long plan for development of Jammu and Kashmir is in offing and government is working on it.

Replying to a question regarding some remarks by National Conference leaders, Chug said that BJP is ready to hold a debate with Dr Farooq Abdullah on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at any place and time in Kashmir.

"We will talk on two issues only and that include wrongdoings of Abdullah's in Kashmir and efforts made by BJP for development of Jammu and Kashmir," he added. He was accompanied by MoS in PMO, Dr. Jitendra Singh and BJPs J&K President Ravinder Raina.

Member Parliament from Kathua Doda parliamentary segment and MoS in PMO, Dr. Jitendra Singh said both National Conference and People's Democratic Party were present inside both the houses when decision was made but they didn't resign then.

"Their MPs should have resigned publicly for decision of GoI taken on August 5, 2019," he said.

He added that Home Minister of India has already issued multiple statements regarding restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir. "I just want to add that statehood of Jammu and Kashmir shall be restored at appropriate time,” he said.

He also hit hard at regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

"the leaders of these parties resorted to large scale wrongdoings in terms of appointments of daily wagers for which various schemes were launched from time to time in Jammu and Kashmir and youth was fooled," he said.

Reacting to a question over new land law, Dr. Singh said, "whosoever uses word that Jammu and Kashmir is on sale should learn that sale of Jammu and Kashmir shall start with the sale of posh bungalows in Gupkar. No law allows you to capture bungalows at Gupkar illegally."(KNS)