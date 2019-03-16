Gunshots heard during combing operation in Kujjar Kulgam

March 16, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Gunshots were heard during a cordon and search operation in a village in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday.

Local residents informed that cordon and search operation was launched in Kujjar village of Yaripora area in Kulgam by government forces on Saturday after noon.

They said that few gunshots were heard during the combing operation. More details awaited.