Gunshots heard during CASO in Shopian village

March 09, 2019 | Javid Sofi

A cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched by government forces at a village in South Kashmir’s Shopian District on Saturday morning.

Local residents said that forces launched CASO around large swathes of apple orchards in Hef Shirmaal village.

They said that few gunshots were heard after which the searches were intensified and more reinforcements were rushed towards the area.

Further details awaited.