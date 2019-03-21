Gunshots heard at Mir Mohalla Hajin as militants, civilians trapped during CASO

Gunshots were heard at Mir Mohalla where two militants and two civilians are said to be trapped following a CASO launched by government forces.
Sources said that gunshots were heard at the site as two civilians are still trapped with the militants.
Sources further revealed that police has not yet started firing upon the holed up militants.
Further details awaited.
Gunshots were heard at Mir Mohalla where two militants and two civilians are said to be trapped following a CASO launched by government forces.
Sources said that gunshots were heard at the site as two civilians are still trapped with the militants.
Sources further revealed that police has not yet started firing upon the holed up militants.
Further details awaited.