March 20, 2019 | Agencies

Gunshots heard after forces lauched CASO in Kalantra Baramulla

Gunshots were heard after government forces launched a cordon-and-search operation at Kandi area of Kalantra in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Reports said that a joint team of army’s 29 RR, SOG and CRPF laid seige at Kandi area of Kalantra in Baramulla in the afternoon.

SSP Baramulla Abdul Qayoom told a local news agency that some gunshots were reported in the area.

The area is under cordon and searches despite the inclement weather, SSP said.

[GNS, Representational Pic]

