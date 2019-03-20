Gunshots heard after forces lauched CASO in Kalantra Baramulla

Gunshots were heard after government forces launched a cordon-and-search operation at Kandi area of Kalantra in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.
Reports said that a joint team of army’s 29 RR, SOG and CRPF laid seige at Kandi area of Kalantra in Baramulla in the afternoon.
SSP Baramulla Abdul Qayoom told a local news agency that some gunshots were reported in the area.
The area is under cordon and searches despite the inclement weather, SSP said.
[GNS, Representational Pic]
