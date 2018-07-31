About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Gunmen snatch rifle of cop in Kupwara

Published at July 31, 2018 03:31 PM 0Comment(s)1689views


Gunmen snatch rifle of cop in Kupwara

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

In a first incident of its kind, unknown persons on Tuesday overpowered a cop and snatched his service rifle from Kandhar area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Reports said that the policeman namely Mohd Ishaq (belt no. 436) of 4th IRP bn who is part of the deployment in wake of former minister and MLA Abdul Haq Khan was overpowered by some persons and snatched his service rifle near Kandhar area of Maidanpora in Lolab.


A police officer confirmed the incident and termed it a serious concern as the incident is first of its kind in the frontier district.

Soon after the incident a joint team of army and SOG launched a hunt to nab the attackers. (GNS)

 

Picture used in the story is representational 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top