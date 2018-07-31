Gunmen snatch rifle of cop in Kupwara

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
In a first incident of its kind, unknown persons on Tuesday overpowered a cop and snatched his service rifle from Kandhar area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
Reports said that the policeman namely Mohd Ishaq (belt no. 436) of 4th IRP bn who is part of the deployment in wake of former minister and MLA Abdul Haq Khan was overpowered by some persons and snatched his service rifle near Kandhar area of Maidanpora in Lolab.
A police officer confirmed the incident and termed it a serious concern as the incident is first of its kind in the frontier district.
Soon after the incident a joint team of army and SOG launched a hunt to nab the attackers. (GNS)
Picture used in the story is representational