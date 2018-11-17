Gunmen kill youth in Pulwama

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 16:
Unidentified gunmen abducted and later killed a youth in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district Thursday evening.
Nadeem Manzoor of Safanagri area of Shopian district was abducted Thursday night, a Police official said.
He said Manzoor was later killed by militants.
"Police retrieved Manzoor's bullet-riddled body from Niklora Pulwama," the official said.
Police registered a case and initiated investigation.
The locals and relatives participated in the last rites of the slain youth.
He was buried at his ancestral graveyard.