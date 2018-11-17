About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Gunmen kill youth in Pulwama

Published at November 17, 2018 01:49 AM 0Comment(s)276views


Gunmen kill youth in Pulwama

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Nov 16:

 Unidentified gunmen abducted and later killed a youth in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district Thursday evening.
Nadeem Manzoor of Safanagri area of Shopian district was abducted Thursday night, a Police official said.
He said Manzoor was later killed by militants.
"Police retrieved Manzoor's bullet-riddled body from Niklora Pulwama," the official said.
Police registered a case and initiated investigation.
The locals and relatives participated in the last rites of the slain youth.
He was buried at his ancestral graveyard.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top