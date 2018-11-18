About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Gunmen kill senior police officer in Pak

Published at November 18, 2018 11:59 AM 0Comment(s)417views


Gunmen kill senior police officer in Pak

Press Trust of India

Karachi

A senior police officer was gunned down by unidentified militants in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, police said.

Muhammad Naeem Kakar, who served as a deputy inspector general of police, was going home after offering prayers when the militants struck.

DIG Quetta, Abdul Razzaq Cheema, said the attackers fled unhurt from the site.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but Cheema said it was difficult to say whether it was a targeted killing or a result of personal enmity.

Police officers in the troubled Balochistan province have frequently been targeted by militants.

Kakar was a senior officer having served as DIG special branch and on other important positions in the province.

In recent years, most targeted attacks against policemen have been claimed by the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi or the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top