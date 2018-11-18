Gunmen kill senior police officer in Pak

Press Trust of IndiaKarachi
A senior police officer was gunned down by unidentified militants in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, police said.
Muhammad Naeem Kakar, who served as a deputy inspector general of police, was going home after offering prayers when the militants struck.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but Cheema said it was difficult to say whether it was a targeted killing or a result of personal enmity.
Police officers in the troubled Balochistan province have frequently been targeted by militants.
Kakar was a senior officer having served as DIG special branch and on other important positions in the province.
In recent years, most targeted attacks against policemen have been claimed by the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi or the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.