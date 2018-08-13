About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Gunmen kill civilian in Pulwama

Published at August 13, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Suspected militants shot dead a civilian after abducting him from his house in Pulwama district of Jammu Kashmir, police said today.

 

"Militants in Murran area of Pulwama last night barged inside the house of Gulzar Ahmad Bhat and abducted him," a police official said.

The official said police recovered Bhat's bullet-riddled body from a nearby field.

"Police have registered a case and initiated investigation, which suggest involvement of local militants Zahoor Thokar and Showkat Dar of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit," he added. (PTI)

