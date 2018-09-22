Gunmen attack Iran military parade, kill 11 including 8 Revolutionary Guards

AgenciesTehran
At least 11 people were killed and 30 others injured when unknown gunmen attacked an annual military parade in Ahvaz Khuzestan Iran.
Many of the wounded were in critical condition, according to the deputy governor of the Khuzestan province in which the attack occurred.
At least eight of those killed were members of the country's elite Revolutionary Guard, local media reported.
Foreign Minister Javad Zarif told the press that Iran will "respond swiftly and decisively" to the attack, which he said claimed the lives of children and journalists.